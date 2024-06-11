Dean Capital Management Acquires 7,552 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,243,000 after buying an additional 101,948 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,574,300 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 770,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

