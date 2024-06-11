Dean Capital Management Acquires Shares of 32,942 World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at $999,988.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Kinect Stock Performance

World Kinect stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. 9,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,901. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. World Kinect Co. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on World Kinect

World Kinect Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.