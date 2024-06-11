Dean Capital Management Boosts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 349,561 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,149,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ARW traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.83. The stock had a trading volume of 497,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.91. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

