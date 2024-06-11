Dean Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Dean Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. PJT Partners accounts for about 1.4% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.09% of PJT Partners worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,397,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 6,245.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $8,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $2.96 on Monday, reaching $101.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,591. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $109.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.64.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

