Dean Capital Management Grows Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Globe Life makes up 1.1% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.62. 1,201,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,743. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $108.24. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

