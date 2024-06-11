Dean Capital Management Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,803,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,885,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 249,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,166 shares of company stock worth $6,890,277. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CW traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.65. 303,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,858. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $286.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.24%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

