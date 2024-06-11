Dean Capital Management Has $1.63 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America comprises 1.0% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.54. 206,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $213.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.82.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

