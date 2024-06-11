Dean Capital Management Has $288,000 Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRQ. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 9.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 103,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 0.8 %

DRQ stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. 38,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,405. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dril-Quip

(Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

Featured Stories

