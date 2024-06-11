Dean Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.09 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BR

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.