Dean Capital Management Sells 1,299 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned 0.05% of WaFd worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in WaFd by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in WaFd by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. 23,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85. WaFd, Inc has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $171.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

