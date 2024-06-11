Dean Capital Management Sells 1,322 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Stepan worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $12,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCL stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.24. 1,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,934. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $98.82.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Stepan’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCL

Stepan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.