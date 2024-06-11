Decred (DCR) Market Cap Reaches $282.66 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Decred has a market capitalization of $282.66 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $17.54 or 0.00026323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011506 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001485 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.74 or 0.67487338 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,117,624 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

