DEI Trading Down 6.1% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $88.66 million and approximately $5.58 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00114154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008433 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

