Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.50 and last traded at $134.50. 3,404,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,082,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,257,391 shares of company stock valued at $723,606,995 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 62,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

