DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern Sells 427 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00.

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

DXCM traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $116.90. 2,223,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

Get Our Latest Report on DexCom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 136,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.