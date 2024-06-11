Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $131.27

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.27 and last traded at $131.27, with a volume of 43074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.96.

Diageo Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

