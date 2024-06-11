Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Gap Up to $21.47

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $22.03. Dianthus Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 1,749 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $654.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $497,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

