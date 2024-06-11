Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.29

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.29 and last traded at $140.16, with a volume of 2767101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.24.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

