Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.41.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.48. The company had a trading volume of 390,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,017. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average is $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

