Dollarama (DOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect Dollarama to post earnings of C$0.76 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.60 billion.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.15. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$83.00 and a 12-month high of C$129.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.60.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

