Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) versus GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Head to Head Survey

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Dominari has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Dominari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari -721.11% -38.40% -35.22% GAMCO Investors 25.81% 34.27% 23.66%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Dominari and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dominari and GAMCO Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dominari and GAMCO Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari $2.04 million 6.42 -$22.88 million ($4.64) -0.48 GAMCO Investors $235.87 million 2.63 $60.21 million $2.40 10.45

GAMCO Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAMCO Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Dominari on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

