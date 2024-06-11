Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.13

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

