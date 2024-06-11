Dream Unlimited Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

