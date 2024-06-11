Dream Unlimited Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Dream Unlimited Stock Performance
Shares of Dream Unlimited stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $18.48.
About Dream Unlimited
