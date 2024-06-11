Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Given New $5.75 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Duos Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 200.92% and a negative return on equity of 237.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

About Duos Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

