Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Given New $5.75 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DUOT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Duos Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 200.92% and a negative return on equity of 237.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group
About Duos Technologies Group
Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.
