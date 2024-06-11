EHang Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 46,843 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,836 put options.
EHang Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. 994,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,520. The firm has a market cap of $958.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.06. EHang has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EHang will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
