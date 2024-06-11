Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells $578,021.40 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,545,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $2,030,400.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Shay Banon sold 100,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $10,173,000.00.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $111.58. 1,428,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.77 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

