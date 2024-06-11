Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells $578,021.40 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,545,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $2,030,400.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Shay Banon sold 100,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $10,173,000.00.
Elastic Price Performance
ESTC traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $111.58. 1,428,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.77 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Elastic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
