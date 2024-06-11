Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Element Solutions
Element Solutions Stock Performance
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Element Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
