Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $60,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,748,000 after acquiring an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.64.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $536.25. The stock had a trading volume of 634,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,650. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $526.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

