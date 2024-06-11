Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 248,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,920. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.