Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,082 Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,311. The company has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

