Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.52. The stock has a market cap of $395.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $264.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

