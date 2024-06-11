Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Invests $164,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.47. 186,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,961. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

