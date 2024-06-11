Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Invests $506,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,759,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 58,773 shares during the period. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 478,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 120,770 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.97. 192,213 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

