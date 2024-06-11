Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,418. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

