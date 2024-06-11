Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,095 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,634 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,181,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,225 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,016,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DUHP stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $31.56. 490,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.