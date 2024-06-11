Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 743,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 2,936,860 shares.The stock last traded at $859.46 and had previously closed at $865.00.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $777.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $711.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total value of $118,885,932.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,869,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,413,042,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,869,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,413,042,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,294 shares of company stock worth $397,122,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

