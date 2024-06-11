Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 1.09% of Energy Recovery worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,085,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 745,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,910,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,086 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 10,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,952. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.09 million, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ERII

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 772,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,445,904.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 772,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,445,904.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $291,683.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.