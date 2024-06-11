Ethic Inc. Buys 252 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Booking by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 53.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $15.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,804.43. 53,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,425. The company has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,579.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,646.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,554.26.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,475 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

