Ethic Inc. Buys 2,671 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,555,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $576.61. 319,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,218. The company has a market cap of $220.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

