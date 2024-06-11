Ethic Inc. Has $12.61 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $31,069,842.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 683,889,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,027,891,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,939,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,265,387. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,935. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The company has a market capitalization of $210.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

