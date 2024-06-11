Ethic Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,364,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,753,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,207,000 after acquiring an additional 158,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,301,624,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,291,000 after purchasing an additional 504,475 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.61. 1,187,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,247,021. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

