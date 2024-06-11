Ethic Inc. Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,786.9% in the fourth quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 15,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $14.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,027.35. 423,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $940.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $875.37. The firm has a market cap of $405.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

