Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Citigroup

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a sector underperform rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.83.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 27.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

