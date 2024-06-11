Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 4.9% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $112.17. 4,619,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,124,852. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $442.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

