Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) is Garner Asset Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,766 shares during the period. Farmland Partners accounts for approximately 1.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 232,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.27.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.