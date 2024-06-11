Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Buys 86,165 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $98,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.28. 1,296,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,683. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

