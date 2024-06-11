Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $142.14 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.47% of Ryanair worth $142,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $3,708,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,121,000 after acquiring an additional 246,850 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ryanair by 1,259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.60. 590,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,857. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average is $133.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

