Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $167.63 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,019 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for 1.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $167,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,932. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,204,268. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

