Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $306.46 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 252,111 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $306,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $769,372,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,205,683. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.16.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MU traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,652,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,144,906. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $135.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

