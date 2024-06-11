Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 182,228 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 182,228 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up 1.7% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.04% of Northern Trust worth $181,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $90,532,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,415,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,849,000 after buying an additional 363,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,677.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 362,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,618,000 after buying an additional 342,452 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Read Our Latest Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $82.78. 991,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,958. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.